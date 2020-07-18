Which Auto Brand Or Brands Have YOU Decided To Say NEVER AGAIN To?

If you're like me you've been fortunate enough to own a number of vehicles over the years.



Some great, some unforgettable (both good or bad), some just ok and SOME that have taken you to the point of utter disdain.



You know the ones. Those that from the moment you drove it off the lot you just knew that you may have made a terrible decision.



And they sucked so much energy and happiness out of you that you made that two word decision we all must face at some point. NEVER AGAIN.



Tell us if there is a brand or BRANDS that disappointed you so much that you could never put yourself through that experience again. And tell us which model/models and why.



I'll be the first to start...VW. I've had MANY over the years, mostly in the 80's but the most recent was a 2007 Passat. None of the models i had through the years were ever truly reliable, most had awful resale and they made me hate German cars for a while. So which is YOUR I'm TOTALLY over you Brand/Brands? For GOOD.





