Which Premium Cars, Trucks And SUV's Do YOU Think Are The Best Today And Are Built To Last The Longest?

You've all seen the ads. ..Built Ford Tough, Like A Rock, The Relentless Pursuit OF Perfection. And in many of these ads they feature vehicles that show 1M miles on the odometer or being hit by a meteorite and then just starting up again and driving like nothing happened. Ok, maybe not as radical as the meteorite but you get our drift.



And driving around I'm sure like me you see the Toyota Land Cruiser's with a billion miles still running or some doctor's old Benz that's got 100 mileage badges on the grill.



Which got me thinking. Are there really ANY products made today that are built for the long haul like some of those.



So tell us your opinion...Are there ANY products that built to last the test of time? And who is making the BEST cars, suv's and trucks in today's world? Can they hold a candle to the products of the past that truly DID last forever?





