Which Premium Cars, Trucks And SUV's Do YOU Think Are The Best Today And Are Built To Last The Longest?

Agent001 submitted on 5/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:34:25 PM

1 user comments | Views : 512 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You've all seen the ads.

..Built Ford Tough, Like A Rock, The Relentless Pursuit OF Perfection. And in many of these ads they feature vehicles that show 1M miles on the odometer or being hit by a meteorite and then just starting up again and driving like nothing happened. Ok, maybe not as radical as the meteorite but you get our drift.

And driving around I'm sure like me you see the Toyota Land Cruiser's with a billion miles still running or some doctor's old Benz that's got 100 mileage badges on the grill.

Which got me thinking. Are there really ANY products made today that are built for the long haul like some of those.

So tell us your opinion...Are there ANY products that built to last the test of time? And who is making the BEST cars, suv's and trucks in today's world? Can they hold a candle to the products of the past that truly DID last forever?



Which Premium Cars, Trucks And SUV's Do YOU Think Are The Best Today And Are Built To Last The Longest?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Section_31_JTK

Honestly something simple and well built will probably last a lot longer than something super tech laden. Porsche 911's are always candidates but they've gotten very very tech heavy and the PDK longevity is suspect. I doubt the Mercedes S class will last. Like their predecessors they get heavy use and despite being made with premium materials only the AMG models tend to be kept for long (and not even that much lately). Maybe something simple like a 4 cyl Honda Accord has the best chance of lasting the longest.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 5/3/2020 12:29:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]