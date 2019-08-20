Which Vehicle Do You See Selling WELL That Makes You Shake Your Head And Ask HOW??

I really get a kick out of cruising around town people watching and spying their rides.

Because it's kind of our jobs.

And I like doing it in the areas of the country that set the trends because you can see things bubbling up before you do in other places.

But admit it, we're all car people if we're reading AutoSpies.com so I know you must see products that are selling well that make you shake your head in wonderment. The ones that SHOCK you that so many people are laying down their hard earned money for.

I mean you see a nice Porsche 911 cruising by and you can TOTALLY understand why someone makes that purchase. It's simply a great car.

But then there are the ones that you spy and you think have these people lost all sense and logic?

That's what we want to know.

Which models do THAT to you?

It can be a brand new model or one that has past it's prime but it's still selling in decent numbers.

I've used one in my cover pic as one of MY examples. The Infiniti QX80. Or as we affectionately call it here at Auto Spies for all you Carvel fans, FUDGIE THE WHALE.

Spies, discuss...



User Comments

cidflekken

Nissan Rogue. Such an inferior product that sells so well.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 1:43:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

222max

None. I figure folks buy what they like and want.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 1:55:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

80Ho

F-series.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:08:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

Just F-Series? Or all pickups? And if only F, what is it about it you don't like?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:13:24 PM | | Votes: 0   

80Ho

I fail to see the appeal of driving a piece of farming equipment as a daily driver.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:21:48 PM | | Votes: 1   

80Ho

Plus, it has all the styling of a cardboard box, inside and out.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:22:24 PM | | Votes: 1   

Agent001

So, you feel the same about GM, RAM and other pickups? Or only F?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:24:57 PM | | Votes: 1   

80Ho

Second, a Wrangler. It's like 1901 technology and over priced by double what it looks like it should cost.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2019 2:23:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

