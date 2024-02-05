12 Congress Members Demand Answers As To Why Formula 1 Rejected Andretti Racing

Agent009 submitted on 5/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:41 AM

Views : 1,942 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mario Andretti isn’t giving up in his pursuit of a place in the Formula One paddock and has received support from a group of bipartisan members of Congress demanding answers as to why his team’s bid to join the sport was rejected.
 
Late last year, the FIA approved Andretti Global’s bid to join the grid and many thought the commercial rights holder, Formula One Management, would also give its thumbs up to the project. It didn’t and instead rejected the bid, asserting it didn’t think Andretti could be competitive for either the 2025 or 2026 seasons. It left the door open for a potential entry in 2028 when GM plans to build its own powertrain, making Andretti Cadillac a works team.


Read Article


12 Congress Members Demand Answers As To Why Formula 1 Rejected Andretti Racing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)