2023 Porsche Cayenne Reveals New Interior Ahead Of Next Month's Debut

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:44 PM

Views : 334 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The heavily updated Porsche Cayenne will feature a totally reinvented cockpit inspired by the Taycan and with a heightened emphasis on driver engagement. 
 
Stuttgart's revamped SUV flagship will break cover at the Shanghai auto show on 18 April before it goes on sale in the coming months with a raft of mechanical upgrades, a subtle new exterior design treatment and – as has now been revealed in official images – a comprehensively redesigned cabin.
 
Aimed at providing an "even more intensive driving experience" while facilitating interaction – both with the car and the front-seat passenger – the Cayenne's new dashboard is dominated by a full-width digital panel comprising three screens: a 12.6in curved instrument cluster, a 12.3in central infotainment screen and – new for 2023 – an optional touchscreen in front of the passenger. 









Read Article


2023 Porsche Cayenne Reveals New Interior Ahead Of Next Month's Debut

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)