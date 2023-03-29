2023 Porsche Cayenne Reveals New Interior Ahead Of Next Month's Debut

The heavily updated Porsche Cayenne will feature a totally reinvented cockpit inspired by the Taycan and with a heightened emphasis on driver engagement. Stuttgart's revamped SUV flagship will break cover at the Shanghai auto show on 18 April before it goes on sale in the coming months with a raft of mechanical upgrades, a subtle new exterior design treatment and – as has now been revealed in official images – a comprehensively redesigned cabin. Aimed at providing an "even more intensive driving experience" while facilitating interaction – both with the car and the front-seat passenger – the Cayenne's new dashboard is dominated by a full-width digital panel comprising three screens: a 12.6in curved instrument cluster, a 12.3in central infotainment screen and – new for 2023 – an optional touchscreen in front of the passenger.

















Read Article