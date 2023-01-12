2025 BMW M2 CS Coming With No Manual Transmission

We have bad news: the second-generation BMW M2 CS will not feature a manual transmission like its epic predecessor. The information was revealed via a forum entry on BimmerPost from a reliable source, ynguldyn, and it also includes the news that the special edition will enter production in August 2025. The car will only be manufactured for a single year, just like all past CS models, ending production in July 2026.



That it will only enter production in 2025 means that the special edition will arrive after the G87 BMW M2 gets its mid-cycle refresh, just as was the case with the F87.





