2027 BMW M3 To Ignore Hybrid Options And Keep Power 100% ICE

Just like Mercedes-Benz, which promises dozens of new and refreshed models and variants for 2026 and 2027, BMW has prepared a myriad of new introductions for the coming months. Already teased during the reveal of the second-generation all-electric 2026 BMW iX3, just like Mercedes-Benz did with the C-Class with EQ Technology during the launch of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology, the Bavarians have prepared an all-new generation of the BMW 3 Series, the eighth by its name. According to the rumor mill, the new G50 BMW 3 Series will have both electric and gasoline versions, with the former taking the mantle of the BMW i3 and the latter rocking both ICE and electrified PHEV models. Thanks to BMW itself, we already know that both model variants will get treated to the high-performance M3 sedan and Touring standards, which is different from what the rivals are doing.



