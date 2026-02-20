2027 Hyundai Santa Fe Caught Testing With Redesigned Interior

To be unveiled later this year, the mid-cycle refresh of the Santa Fe has quite a few surprises in store for prospective customers. The latest spy photos of the Tucson's larger sibling reveal a distinctively new dashboard with a larger infotainment screen, along with a narrow instrument cluster.

Internally referred to as MX5, the fifth-generation Santa Fe will gain the Pleos Connect system for model year 2027. The switchover from the Hyundai Connected Car Navigation Cockpit to Pleos Connect kicks off the Hyundai Motor Company's transition from a hardware-first approach to software-defined vehicles. More than an interface update, the completely new ecosystem is built on Android Automotive.