A Love Letter To The Greatest Bond Ever And The Inspiration For The Auto Spies Site. Farewell 007.

Something must have been in the air last night when I was trying to decide on an updated profile pic for my FB account.



I decided on a nice interior shot. Of the Aston Martin DB5.



Little did I know, I'd wake up and hear of Sir Sean Connery's passing.

As a young kid 007 was the only person I wanted to be. Because he was unequaled.

You may have been a mythical character but you were one of the most real things, in mine and many others lives.

And as a boy and into manhood I tried to mimic so many things, learning other languages, entertaining pretty ladies the way he would, forever sharpening my wit and conversational talents, deep learning about food and drink, having a great appreciation for great vehicles, giving a few bad guys beat downs, traveling to cool spots and most of all, LEARNING about the craft of SPYING. Which many would say I've learned quite well.

Needless to say, if it wasn't for him, AutoSpies.com would probably not have happened.

Even when I came up with the '00' monikers, the first thing I told everyone is NOBODY gets to use 007. Just like no one should ever wear 99 again like the Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

So thank you Mr. Bond for all the joy, prosperity and happiness you brought all of us. Rest in royal peace '007'.

We are forever in your debt.

Agent 001 and ALL the agents at Auto Spies.







About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

From meager beginnings a life well lived!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 7:03:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I'm not a fan of the James Bond series, but he definitely did the role well. He was the real deal where "Remington Steele" was talentless.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 7:38:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I'm not a fan of the James Bond series
------------------------------------------------------------------
WTF? Jane Austen for you?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 7:54:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I prefer horror and Sci Fi.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 8:10:31 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A man among men and a true gentlemen who had a great range and capability as an actor. While famous for introducing James Bond to the world he excelled in many other roles culminating in his knighthood in 2000.

In one of his famous roles in the "Untouchables" for which he won an Oscar, he played a beat cop who carried his Saint Jude medallion and lived a simple but honorable life.

One of his character's best lines was "What are you prepared to do...?

Now gone, what are YOU prepared to do with the time you have been given?

RIP Sir Connery.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2020 9:24:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

