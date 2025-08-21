ACSI Ranks Subaru And Lexus As Most Satisfying Brands To Own - RAM and BMW Plunge To The Basement

The U.S. automobile industry reached its highest level of vehicles sold in five years, yet there are risks with drivers now staring at longer periods of larger payments — something that has impacted customer satisfaction. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Automobile Study 2025, overall driver satisfaction slips 1% to a score of 79 (on a 100-point scale) as inventory levels return to normal. The luxury segment dips 1% to 80 while the mass-market segment is unchanged at 79. Smaller brands (both mass market and luxury) that comprise the “all others” measure slide 9% to 74. As car prices go up, data indicate that luxury customers are becoming more price sensitive. Therefore, in this economic climate, the ability to compete on both quality and value will be critical to retention and customer satisfaction. “Automakers are navigating a market where innovation and practicality collide,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “Customers expect advanced technology and efficiency, but they’re also scrutinizing every dollar spent. The brands that thrive will be those that can deliver meaningful improvements without losing sight of what matters most to drivers right now.” Subaru separates itself from mass-market counterparts After tying for first place last year, Subaru (up 2%) and Toyota (down 1%) move in different directions in 2025







Subaru now leads with an ACSI score of 85, while Mazda (up 1%) has pulled into a second-place tie with Toyota at 82. Three nameplates are close behind at 81: Buick (up 1%), GMC (up 3%), and Honda (down 1%). Subaru continues its success by leaning into a reputation for safety and dependability. It has enjoyed strong sales growth in recent years, which could carry over into 2025 with offerings like a redesigned Forester, the availability of a more powerful Crosstrek engine, and new trim options for the Ascent and Outback. Hyundai improves 3% this year, climbing to a score of 80. Meanwhile, Stellantis nameplates, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram all slip. Most customer experience metrics were unchanged this year. Driving performance remains high at 84, followed by dependability, mobile app quality, and vehicle safety at 83 each. Vehicle safety is one of the three scores that decline 1%, along with exterior at 82 and technology at 79. ACSI introduces two new metrics to the survey, and they are the lowest-scoring aspects: driving distance on a full charge or tank of gas at 74 and expected future resale or trade-in value at 72. For mass-market customers, hybrid customers give the highest ratings on both metrics. Driving range scores vary from 77 for hybrids, to 74 for gas, and 64 for electric vehicles (EVs). Resale value scores are somewhat closer at 73 for hybrids, 72 for gas, and 63 for EVs. Lexus zooms past luxury competitors Lexus surges 6% to the top spot in the luxury segment with an ACSI score of 87, leapfrogging last year's co-leaders Mercedes-Benz (down 1% to 82) and Tesla (down 2% to 81). Mercedes-Benz now holds the second spot, with Tesla and Cadillac (down 1%) tied for third.

Lexus is finding success with hybrid customers, as hybrid sales have helped propel the brand to its best ever first-quarter sales in the U.S. for 2025. Five Lexus models were among the top 15 most popular luxury hybrids, according to late 2024 data, including the Lexus RX as the clear market-share leader, with the Lexus NX and Lexus ES both ranking in the top five. The brand's electrified sales were also up over 13% year over year in Q1 2025. Driver satisfaction for Audi backtracks 4% to 77, while BMW finishes last in luxury, stumbling 5% to an ACSI score of 75. Like mass market, no luxury customer experience benchmarks improve. Driving performance and mobile app quality score the highest at 84 (down 1% and 2%, respectively). Comfort (unchanged), mobile app reliability (down 2%), and website satisfaction (down 1%) are all at 83. The technology score drops 4% to 80, which may indicate shifting consumer expectations. The two new metrics are also the lowest-scoring aspects of the luxury driver experience. Driving distance on a full charge or tank and expected future resale or trade-in value both debut at 73. According to ACSI fuel source data for the luxury segment, hybrid vehicles score highest on the new driving distance and resale value metrics, but the gap is smaller compared to the mass market. Driving distance scores vary from 76 for hybrids, to 74 for gas, and 71 for EVs. Resale value scores are 77 for hybrids, 73 for gas, and 70 for EVs — a spread of 7 points that is smaller than the mass market's 10 points. Gas and hybrid are neck and neck in tight race for fuel source supremacy While the share of U.S. light-duty vehicles that are hybrid or electric is up from about 18% in Q1 2024 to roughly 22% in Q1 2025, driver satisfaction is lower this year. Satisfaction with hybrids retreats 2% to 80; it plunges 5% to 73 for EVs. While unchanged, gas vehicles score the same as hybrids. Among mass-market vehicles, customers are just as satisfied with gas and hybrid vehicles (80 apiece) and less so with EVs, which dips to 68. Satisfaction slides across all luxury vehicles, but hybrid (83) still outpaces both gas (80) and EVs (78). The ACSI Automobile Study 2025 is based on 9,949 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2024 and June 2025.




