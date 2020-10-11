Am I The ONLY One Who Doesn't Want An Electric Car No Matter HOW Good Looking It Is?

Before I get in to it, let me first say I have nothing against electric cars or people who like or buy them.



I see a Tesla Model S drive by and I think it's a very good looking car. Modern and contemporary looking and fresh compared to the look of many German designs.



But I don't lust to own one or ANY electric car for that matter.



I don't like the way they drive. They just leave me cold.



I think many of them are shitty looking or like a 15 year old Audi all-road. And let me ask? WHO WANTS a crossover that looks like a 15 year old all-road wagon lifted a few inches?



But however they look, they just can't seem to evoke any emotion in my soul to want one. They're the new coke of the automotive world. Nothing wrong with it JUST no where near as good as ORIGINAL Coke.



Take this beauty below...One could make the argument IF EV's were as hot looking as THIS lots of people would want/buy them.



And I LOVE the way this looks. But even THIS doesn't make me want to own an EV.



What about you? Are you like me, totally sold or still on the fence?







This is the new Totem GT electric based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.



Totem, an Italian company that specializes in reviving vintage cars, is now working hard on rebuilding an Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Junior, but a Giulia with a difference.



The latest work from Totem sees them converting a classic alfa to Epower for the first time. The GT Electric is based on the GT Junior, one of the most beautiful cars ever produced, however the GT Electric exterior features design inspirations from a few Giulia models from across the years.



A 50.4-kwh battery pack provides a range of 199 miles at “standard pace,” according to the company. The prototype car has a 6.6-kw onboard charger, but production cars will have a more-powerful fast-charging system, the company confirmed.



Totem said the battery pack weighs 771.6 pounds, but the carbon-fiber body will offset some of that weight. Only 10 per cent of the original chassis is retained, with the rest replaced by aluminum and carbon fibre to support over 510hp and 940Nm of power. This helps the GT Electric accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds.



Totem have made some subtle changes: The GT Electric has four headlights instead of the original two, the C-pillar is redesigned, and the Alfa grille badge lacks the bars of the original. Totem also redesigned the underside of the car to improve aerodynamics, creating a flat floor with rear air diffusers to generate enhanced downforce.



The interior has been significantly updated as you would expect, with a digital dash display and Bluetooth infotainment system.







