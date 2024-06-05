Audi Open Direct EV Sales In The UK - Could This Model Save The EV Market For Them In The US?

Audi UK posted today it will begin direct sales of EVs in the UK paving the way to make this a worldwide effort.  Could this be the ticket to saving the market in countries like the US where EVs are less likely to sell?




 



