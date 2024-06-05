Audi Open Direct EV Sales In The UK - Could This Model Save The EV Market For Them In The US?

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:44 PM
Audi UK posted today it will begin direct sales of EVs in the UK paving the way to make this a worldwide effort. Could this be the ticket to saving the market in countries like the US where EVs are less likely to sell? Seems like a pretty big deal:Audi just launched a direct-to-consumer retail model in the U.K. (for Battery Electric Vehicles).Surprised no one is talking about this. pic.twitter.com/YKSfjFlNMc— Car Dealership Guy (@GuyDealership) May 6, 2024
