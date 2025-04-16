Audi Recalls e-tron GT And RS e-tron GT For Passenger Airbags That Don't Deploy

The Volkswagen Group of America has issued two recalls over a safety concern affecting the pre-facelift Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Affected electric performance vehicles were produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The cars in question are split between 3,773 examples in the United States and 394 in Canada.

Due to a manufacturing error, the passenger occupant detection system may detect a malfunction, turning off the passenger airbag even if the seat is occupied. Thankfully, the warning light in the instrument panel comes on whenever this error occurs. For good measure, said telltale is joined by an error message and a warning chime.

The safety boffins singled out the crimp connection of the seat cushion heating mat as the root cause. Lear Corporation Hungary is the supplier of said occupant classification system. Audi claims the crimp connection issue was remedied in production back in March 2023.