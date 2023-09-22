Aussie Police Seize 20 Vehicles Earmarked For Killings And Kidnappings By Crime Syndicates

More than 20 stolen cars known as 'kill cars' intended to be used in shootings and kidnappings, have been taken off the streets by police.

The cars were all found scattered across Sydney's west and southwest in suburbs like Berala, Penrith and St Marys.

Gloves, balaclavas, fake number plates and even jerry cans filled with fuel were found in the cars by detectives from NSW Police known as Taskforce Magnus.

NSW Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said the cars were being stolen and then auctioned off to crime syndicates around Sydney.