BMW has confirmed that it is developing an M version of the all-electric i4 sedan.

The German automaker is expected to unveil the i4 before the end of the year and, in standard form, the EV is tipped to offer some very impressive performance. In fact, reports claim it will have a pair of electric motors that produce a combined output of 523 hp, allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in approximately 4 seconds.