BMW Still Looking To Make A Rugged 4x4, But A Pickup Truck Is Out Of The Question

BMW may have introduced a pickup truck concept in 2019 based on the X7, but it seems like it won't be reaching reality anytime soon. In an interview with BMWBLOG, Bernd Koerber, senior vice president of BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company, ruled out the possibility of a pickup truck being added because it doesn't fit with the carmaker's image. This contradicts with a statement from Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW Design, last year, who said that the luxury pickup truck segment is something that BMW was looking at.



