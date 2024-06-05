BREAKING! The Trouble At Tesla CONTINUES! Sources Tell Us This Email Just Got Sent To Employees...

Agent001 submitted on 5/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:33:28 AM
Views : 764 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
Breaking..more news as we receive it.Bottom line is the demand for ALL EVs is dropping faster than the total of Britney Spears bank account.BREAKING: Internal sources confirm another round of layoffs just hit emails at Tesla. For real.— @spotted_model (@spotted_model) May 6, 2024
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
