Battle Of The Middleweights Ford F-250, Toyota Tundra, and GMC Sierra 2500 - Which Would You Choose And Why?

A breath of fresh air is great once in a while. This time, by "breath of fresh air," I'm referring to taking a break from all those sedan and supercar drag races. Today, we're witnessing something spectacular in a true all-American fashion: a 1/4-mile race between three massive pickup trucks that look like they can haul mountains while playing your favorite country song.

Let's start with the American purebred Ford F-250 Limited edition. This monster has a 6.7-liter High Output Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine that produces 500 hp (507 ps) with a whopping 1,200 lb-ft or 1,627 Nm of torque. All that power is sent through its 10-speed automatic transmission system and ends up in all four corners.

It's a full-size pickup truck, so naturally, it's on the heavy side: 8,400 lbs. or 3,810 kilograms. There are six versions of the Ford F-250: the $44,970 XL (MSRP), the $51,105 XLT, the $62,410 Lariat, the $76,975 King Ranch, the $77,865 Platinum, and today's version, the $97,095 Limited.