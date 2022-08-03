Biden Bans Russian Oil But Fails To Outline A Plan To Replace Imports

Joe Biden was set to announce a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, the latest effort to cut off foreign revenue as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. The move came as a response to pressure from lawmakers. As recently as Sunday, the Biden administration appeared not to be in favour of a move critics of Russia say is be the best – perhaps only – way to force Moscow to pull back. The White House said Biden would announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.



