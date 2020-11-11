Biden To Continue Obama Strategy Of Tougher Emissions And Higher Fuel Economy

President-elect Joe Biden's transition teams for the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department will be run by several agency alumni who served under President Barack Obama and helped craft regulations like the Clean Power Plan and tougher fuel economy standards for vehicles. The head of the EPA team is Patrice Simms, an environmental attorney at Earthjustice, which has filed more than 100 lawsuits against President Donald Trump's administration. He worked as deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's environment division.



Read Article