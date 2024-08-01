CES: The Rich And Famous Can Now Have LED Displays Made Out Of Swaroski Crystal

Rich people are willing to spend big bucks on ridiculous ideas just to make their cars feel unique, more comfortable, and exquisite.



However, it doesn't all have to come down to Alcantara and plush. Continental joined this year's CES with something that will probably catch the attention of every Richie Rich quite fast. The company worked with Swarovski for a one-of-a-kind display that includes both a luxurious design and state-of-the-art hardware.



Before delving into details, let me tell you one thing. As a tech enthusiast, I think Continental's idea is fabulous. It mixes microLED technology, whose adoption is rapidly improving in the tech world, with a crystal display. The result is glorious, and while I admit that teaming up with Swarovski sounds great from a marketing perspective, it's pretty much the only way Continental could bring this concept to life.



Continental has teamed up with Swarovski on a new crystal infotainment display. Unveiled at the 2024 CES, the 10-inch unit uses micro-LED technology to create a "floating 3D effect" that Continental says could find its way into high-end models in coming years.@CES pic.twitter.com/MEOi0Atzgz — Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 8, 2024







