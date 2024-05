Two came clad Rivians have been caught, one on the streets of Irvine and it may be either a R2 or a R2S refresh (both are similar in size). The other was caught way over in Michigan and appears to be a refreshed R1T pickup. Both are sporting the same odd looking cammo which may mean they are both factory test mules.



I spotted this in Irvine (where Rivian HQ is). It was from a distance but definitely looked smaller than an R1S but it could have been my perspective. What is it? R2? R1S refresh? Or just a wrapped R1S? pic.twitter.com/0rgeJgYDYD — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) February 13, 2024



Secret @Rivian testing in Michigan ??



Tried to get pics of the front but dude was going...very fast. The headlights are covered (with holes in the cover) so you can't see the design. pic.twitter.com/jTpS6HfVQT — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) February 20, 2024