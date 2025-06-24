Car Carrier Sinks In The Pacific After 3 Week Battle With EV Fire

The car carrier Morning Midas has sunk in international waters of the North Pacific, nearly three weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to salvage operator Resolve Marine.

The vessel sank at approximately 16:35 local time (UTC -9) on June 23 in waters approximately 5,000 meters deep and 360 nautical miles from land. Damage from the initial fire was exacerbated by heavy weather and progressive water ingress that ultimately led to the sinking.

Two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control equipment remain on site monitoring for any signs of pollution or debris, with crews reported safe. As an additional precautionary measure, a specialized pollution response vessel is en route to the location.