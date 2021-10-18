Chip Shortage Pushes Maserati Grecale Debut Into Spring Of 2022

A month ago, Maserati announced that the official premiere of the Grecale would take place in Milan on November 16. Unfortunately, the semiconductor shortage crisis has forced the Italian company to postpone the debut of the new SUV to spring 2022.

Maserati’s latest announcement states that the delay is due to “background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process. In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand.”