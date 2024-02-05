College Students Begin Reporting Tesla Is Cancelling Their Internships - Up 3,000 Summer Jobs At Risk

Tesla has been revoking summer internships less than a month before the new interns were set to start, leaving ambitious college kids scrambling for new professional plans, students say. Two students who said they were would-be Tesla interns posted on LinkedIn on Wednesday saying their offers were rescinded just three weeks before they were set to join the electric-vehicle company. It isn't clear how many offers have been rescinded. Bloomberg was the first to report that Tesla was reneging on summer internships following the company's layoffs earlier this year. The automaker cut more than 10% of its workforce last month, and CEO Elon Musk has signaled he isn't done making cuts.



