DEBUT: Chevy Goes After The Ford Raptor With The New Silverado ZR2. Are You Tellin' Us There's A CHANCE?

Chevrolet revealed the first-ever 2022 Silverado ZR2 today during the opening game of the NFL season with a special, 60-second spot featuring a lineup of all-star personalities putting the capabilities of the brand’s flagship off-road truck to the test.



“Playmaker” features five celebrities and experts from a wide array of backgrounds using some of the unique features of the Silverado ZR2, proving that the flagship off-road truck really is in a class of its own:

* BRELAND, platinum-selling artist, highlights the elevated design of the Silverado ZR2 on the set of a video shoot.

* Chase Elliott, NASCAR Cup Series champion, confidently pulls his boat out of the lake using the Silverado ZR2’s available trailering technology1.

* Chad Hall, world-renowned off-road racer and engineer, puts the Silverado ZR2’s off-road capabilities to the test like no one else can.

* Chris Pratt, award-winning actor who owns a ranch, uses the up to eight available cameras2 to track down his steer while Walter the cat watches from afar.

Sportscaster Michele Tafoya also provided a play-by-play of the action, bringing her dynamic energy in a way that feels at home during the first NFL game of the season.

































































“The first-ever Silverado ZR2 is truly unique, blending race-proven off-road capability with comfortable on-road manners, elevated design and thoughtful integrated technology,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “To really showcase the breadth of this truck’s capability, we needed a team of experts, truck-lovers and friends of Chevy to put it to the test in their own lives. The result is a fun and entertaining reveal that illustrates how versatile, capable and good-looking this new Silverado ZR2 truck really is.”



First-ever Silverado ZR2



The first-ever Silverado ZR2 drives into the flagship position of Chevy Trucks’ factory-lifted off-road lineup, offering race-proven off-road performance customers can buy right from the showroom floor. The ZR2 brings together a premium interior, immersive technology, a number of standard safety equipment features2 and off-road prowess in a comprehensive package.



ZR2’s suspension upgrades, enhanced off-road technology and exterior enhancements were developed to optimize off-road performance and capability — whether desert running or rock crawling — while balancing everyday driving comfort and supporting comparable payload and trailering capability to other Silverado off-road trims. ZR2 max payload is 1,440 pounds3 and the conventional trailer weight rating is 8,900 pounds1.



ZR2 highlights include:



* Standard 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission

* Silverado-first application of Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers

* Uniquely-tuned springs that, with the Multimatic dampers, increase maximum front and rear suspension travel, compared to the Silverado Trail Boss

* Front and rear e-lockers

* Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal4 rock crawling

* Specific 33-inch off-road MT tires

* Unique skid plate package

* New steel front bumper designed for off-road strength, durability and clearance, including an all-new, high-approach front bumper that enables an improved 31-degree approach angle, compared to other Silverado off-road models.



In addition to its functional features, the Silverado ZR2 is distinguished by several aesthetic cues, including a new black hood insert, a unique grille with integrated lighting and a “flow-tie” emblem, ZR2 badges, unique 18-inch wheels and a unique Jet Black/Graystone leather-trimmed interior, with complementing dark trim.





