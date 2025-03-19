DOH, CANADA! Vancouver Auto Show THROWS OUT Tesla For 'UNSPECIFIED SECURITY CONCERNS'. Discuss...

Organizers of the Vancouver Auto Show announced on Tuesday that Tesla has been dropped from the event, just a day before its scheduled start. The decision means Elon Musk’s company will not participate as an exhibitor, and all mentions of Tesla have been scrubbed from the show’s website. The move follows growing criticism of Musk due to his support for President Donald Trump during an escalating trade conflict between Canada and the U.S.



Eric Nicholl, the executive director of the Vancouver International Auto Show, stated, “Tesla has been removed as a participant in this week’s event after being given several chances to step back voluntarily. Our top priority is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff, and this decision ensures everyone can focus on enjoying the event’s many highlights.” The annual show is set to begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend.



Musk has openly backed Trump’s provocative suggestions of annexing Canada, even posting on X that Canada is “not a real country.” This has fueled outrage, including a petition to strip Musk of his Canadian citizenship, which claims he has undermined Canada’s national interests and sovereignty. The petition has gained widespread traction, collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures.



Adding to the tension, British Columbia recently excluded Tesla products from its list of vehicles qualifying for provincial subsidies. Over the past weekend, Tesla dealerships in B.C. and other regions faced protests, while in the U.S., some dealerships were targeted with vandalism, including vehicles being torched.



On Tuesday, Musk responded on X, labeling the vandalism “domestic terrorism” and condemning the “evil attacks” on his company. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “My companies make great products that people love, and I’ve never physically harmed anyone. So why the hate and violence against me? Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls. The left is the party of violence & hate."



