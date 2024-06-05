EU Poised To Ban More Vehicles As Cybersecurity Risks - US Lawmakers Clueless On The Subject

News that Porsche will continue to sell the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman and Macan in the UK while withdrawing the models from the EU, where a forthcoming cybersecurity regulation will forbid their sale, might please British consumers, but its decision raises questions: what exactly will buyers be missing and will their cars be more vulnerable to theft or hacking as a consequence?

The UNECE WP.29 Cybersecurity regulation has been agreed by the EU and the UN and comes into force across the EU from 1 July. Models that don’t comply with it will no longer be eligible for new registration.

The regulation is concerned with vehicle cybersecurity, and every new car sold in the EU from then on must come with a certificate confirming that it’s protected against 70 vulnerabilities – including cyber attacks – during development, production and post-production.