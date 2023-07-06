Elon Musk Claims China Won't Allow AI To Make Decisions Without It's Control

Agent009 submitted on 6/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:52 AM

Views : 410 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Chinese government will seek to initiate artificial intelligence regulations in its country, billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday after meeting with officials during his recent trip to China.
 
Musk did not elaborate further and made his remarks in a Twitter Space with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.
 
"It's worth noting that on my recent trip to China, I went to senior leadership there. I think we had some very productive discussions on artificial intelligence risks, and the need for some oversight and regulation," said Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief executive.


Read Article


Elon Musk Claims China Won't Allow AI To Make Decisions Without It's Control

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)