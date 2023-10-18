Elon Musk Is Appalled At How Poorly Ford's F-150 Lightning Is Selling

Tesla Inc Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted to a report of rival automaker Ford Motor Co‘s

F-150 Lightning trucks piling up unsold at dealers. According to data compiled by an X user who goes by the handle @alojoh, Ford F-150 Lightning wholesale sales peaked in the fourth quarter of 2022 at 6,857 units.

However, in the last quarter, Ford sold merely 3,503 vehicles, marking a slump of 49% from its peak popularity. Nearly 29%, or over 8,000 new Lightning vehicles are still listed on vehicle search business CarEdge, they noted.