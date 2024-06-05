Elon Musk Sits Almost Alone At The Top Of Tesla After Layoffs

Elon Musk’s no.2 at Tesla, Tom Zhu, is going back to his responsibilities as VP of China as the CEO isolates himself at the top.

Zhu has long been the leader of Tesla’s operations in China and led the very successful Gigafactory Shanghai effort.



Gigafactory Shanghai quickly became Tesla’s best-performing manufacturing facility and to replicate the success in Texas, Musk made Zhu in charge of all Gigafactories back in late 2022.



However, we reported that Zhu was taking an even bigger role at Tesla as Musk was busy running several other companies and spending especially more time at his newly acquired Twitter.