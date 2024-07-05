Fisker To Close California Headquarters - Only Has Weeks To Live

Troubled electric automaker Fisker has reportedly begun the process of closing its main headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California. News of the impending closure was broken by Business Insider which received tips from three different Fisker sources that employees were asked to gather their belongings as part of a move to the company's R&D facility in La Palma, California about 40 miles away. The potential closure comes just after a warning to employees of prospective layoffs and closure of its facility. Fisker's new chief restructuring officer warned employees that they could be out of a job in June if the automaker can't about-face its financial trajectory by then. It also warned that the company could close its facility—and that may be happening now. Fisker has been undergoing significant financial woes for the majority of 2024, but the scope of the company's troubles wasn't public until the Wall Street Journal published an expose on EV startups that said Fisker had only "weeks" of cash on hand.



