Flying Car Makes Successful 35 Minute Flight In Slovakia

Mere hours after Hyundai’s European boss said his company was making “very significant investments” in what he called “urban air mobility”, a flying car built by a small Slovakian company called Klein Vision landed into Bratislava Airport after a 35-minute flight from the city of Nitra. Yes friends, what you’re looking at here is a real-life flying car.



The AirCar landed in Bratislava at 06:05 on Monday morning. Its wings and tail were then retracted – an automated process that takes less than three minutes – before it was driven into the centre of town by the company’s founder, Professor Stefan Klein.





