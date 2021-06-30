Flying Car Makes Successful 35 Minute Flight In Slovakia

Agent009 submitted on 6/30/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:29:46 AM

Views : 1,014 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mere hours after Hyundai’s European boss said his company was making “very significant investments” in what he called “urban air mobility”, a flying car built by a small Slovakian company called Klein Vision landed into Bratislava Airport after a 35-minute flight from the city of Nitra. Yes friends, what you’re looking at here is a real-life flying car.

The AirCar landed in Bratislava at 06:05 on Monday morning. Its wings and tail were then retracted – an automated process that takes less than three minutes – before it was driven into the centre of town by the company’s founder, Professor Stefan Klein.


Read Article


Flying Car Makes Successful 35 Minute Flight In Slovakia

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)