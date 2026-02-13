Ford To Pass Out Huge Bonuses For Quality After Having The Worst Recall Record In The Industry

Ford recalled over 10 million vehicles last year, yet the company is reportedly giving its employees a big bonus for improved initial quality. It is an interesting decision, to be sure. Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley reportedly told employees on Wednesday that because of this improved initial quality, the company will set companywide bonuses to 130%. Apparently, what happens after 90 days of owning a Ford vehicle isn’t as high a priority for the company. At least that’s the message the automaker is sending. Then again, this companywide bonus for improved initial quality aligns well with Ford’s previous spin. Despite Ford recalling nearly 13 million vehicles in 2025, Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s chief operating officer, said last month that it was a good thing.



