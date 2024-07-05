Former Tesla Employee Says There Aren't Enough People Left To Do a Good Job

Raj returned from India only a month ago after getting the crucial H1B work visa stamp on his passport from the U.S. consulate in Mumbai. The visa allows him and 85,000 other highly qualified foreign workers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields to enter and work in the U.S. each year. But after Tesla decided to shred 20% of its global workforce last month, Raj was left unemployed, leaving him with just 60 days to find another role or leave the country. In an interview with InsideEVs, Raj—whose employment with Tesla was verified, but is being identified here under a pseudonym to protect him from professional repercussions—touched on several topics, including how the layoffs exactly took place, how they affect the production lines of one of the Gigafactories, and how unemployment complicates matters for international workers.



