French Police Raid Elon Musk's X Offices

French police raided the offices of Elon Musk's social media network X and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to face questions in April related to a widening investigation into the platform, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The raid and the summoning of Musk - which could further increase tensions between Europe and the U.S. over big tech and free speech - are linked to a year-long investigation into suspected abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.