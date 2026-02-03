French Police Raid Elon Musk's X Offices

French police raided the offices of Elon Musk's social media network X and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to face questions in April related to a widening investigation into the platform, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
 
The raid and the summoning of Musk - which could further increase tensions between Europe and the U.S. over big tech and free speech - are linked to a year-long investigation into suspected abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.


