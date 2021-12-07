GM Drops Wireless Charging Option In Yukon And Tahoe SUVs

The global semiconductor shortage has resulted in yet another tech feature getting yanked from General Motors' trucks. Folks looking to get into a new GM product that charges their phones wirelessly are out of luck, because wireless charging is getting axed from several of the company's most popular full-size SUVs. Per GM Authority, affected models include some LT, Z71, Premier, and High Country versions of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, some LT, Z71, Premier, and High Country versions of the 2021 Chevy Suburban, and some SLT, AT4, and Denali examples of the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. Specifically, SUVs produced today, July 12, 2021 or after, will go without the wireless charging pads. Affected trucks that were supposed to come with the feature will now come with a $75 credit instead.



