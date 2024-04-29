Goodyear Launches New EV Tire To Combat Wear Concerns

Goodyear has debuted the ElectricDrive 2, a second-gen all-season EV tire – but are EV-specific tires worth putting on your electric vehicle?

The Akron, Ohio-headquartered tire maker surveyed EV drivers and found that the two features they want most in EV tires are a quiet ride and wet road performance.

So Goodyear gave the ElectricDrive 2 EV tires SoundComfort Technology foam inserts that help reduce noise in the cabin and an asymmetric tread pattern optimized to improve grip and responsiveness on wet roads.