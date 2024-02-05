Hennessey Delivers A High Powered Alternative To The $64,000 2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is already a ridiculously capable vehicle with its optional hybridized twin-turbo V6 i-Force Max powerplant and FOX suspension components, but Hennessey has just unveiled an even more capable package to take the Toyota to the next level. Called the Off-Road Upgrade (which is surprisingly similar in name to the TRD Off-Road package Toyota already offers), this package includes Hennessey wheels, new bumpers, a leveling kit, and much more to give you the most capable Tundra setup possible.



