Henrik Fisker Put His Los Angeles Mansion Up For Sale For More Than The Cost Of His Auto Company

Fisker is on shaky ground, and while it might have a few interested buyers, nothing is certain, and things could go sideways at any time. Company founder and designer Henrik Fisker appears to be preparing for the worst, as he and his wife recently listed their Los Angeles residence for $35 million, more than the automaker is currently worth. When the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading, the company's valuation was just under $34 million, a pittance for any automaker, but Fisker’s L.A. mansion is no joke. He and his wife purchased the home in 2021 for $21.8 million, making the new listing price a significant increase. But if $35 million is too much, you can also rent the property for $125,000 a month.



