Here We Go - NYC Noise Cameras Begin Ticketing Stock Vehicles With No Recourse

New York City is on a crusade to eliminate loud cars from its streets, with cameras that can detect excessive vehicle noise and fine motorists as much as $2,500. Aimed at detecting illegally modified vehicles deemed a disturbance, these high-end cameras are now identifying loud cars, opening up the possibility of citizens being punished for driving stock vehicles. It has already happened, with one New Yorker facing a penalty simply for commuting in his unmodified Porsche 911. Speaking with Road & Track, Jerry H said he received an $800 violation while commuting through Manhattan towards Queens. Making his way through the city, Jerry says he accelerated to one of the traffic lights before the tunnel but didn't drive recklessly. Despite this, he was singled out for an overly loud exhaust.



