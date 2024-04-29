High Performance Kia EV9 Coming The First Of Next Year

The much-anticipated Kia EV9 GT, the high-performance variant of the automaker’s three-row SUV, will be revealed in January 2025. At Kia's recent CEO Investor Day, the company's executive leadership laid out plans for the near future, which includes the launch of the range-topping EV9. Kia says the GT variant will receive a dual-motor setup, enabling it to reach 62 mph in less than four seconds. That means we can expect serious power. Currently, the most potent model (GT-Line AWD) delivers 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to reach 60 mph in five seconds flat. That means the new model will be more than a second quicker to 60 mph. We expect around 600 hp and around 550 lb-ft of torque.



Read Article