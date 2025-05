Japanese auto giant Honda missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates as operating profit plunged 76%, with the company bracing for the full impact of U.S. tariffs.

For its financial year ended March, revenue came in at 21.69 trillion yen, compared to the average estimate of 21.63 trillion yen from LSEG and marking a 6.2% rise year on year.

Operating profit fell 12.2% to 1.21 trillion yen, against the average LSEG estimate of 1.41 trillion yen.