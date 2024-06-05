Hundreds Of Unrepaired Teslas Pile Up In Vacant Shopping Mall Parking Lot

Hundreds of Tesla vehicles parked at a shuttered mall outside St. Louis have residents asking, "What the hell are they doing there?"

They're not the only ones, either. Twitter users have picked up on the large number of EVs sitting on the lot, even prompting some to wonder if Tesla is suffering from a demand problem. Fortunately, a local news station has since investigated and has shed some light on the situation.

Initial reports indicate that more than 400 Tesla-branded vehicles were parked in the lot of the former Chesterfield Mall. The parked vehicles included an internet-counted 58 Cybertrucks. When the local news station reported on the matter, they counted "dozens" of Cybertrucks scattered among the various other models.