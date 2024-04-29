Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance - Which Is The Better Performance EV?

Within two short weeks, two of the hottest and most highly-anticipated EVs were launched in the USA: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the facelifted Tesla Model 3 Performance, which is so vastly improved it's just about an entirely new model. While they're both different, one being a crossover that looks like a hot hatch and the other being a sedan, the two have important commonalities: Performance to rival supercars, and a price tag that makes such performance reachable for the layman. There's also the little detail that both are intended to make EVs fun to drive in a way that hasn't been achieved before in the EV realm, especially not at a price point that can attract the average car buyer. It's a new dawn for the electric car, and these are two that we'll be hearing and speaking about a lot in the years to come. But how do these two compare? And if you're in the market for a performance EV, which one should you go test drive first? We may not have been behind the wheel of the Model 3 Performance just yet, but we have driven the Ioniq 5 N, and we'll bring this insight and our knowledge of the Model 3 to this on-paper comparison.



