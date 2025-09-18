Hyundai To Bring To Market A Second Pickup In The US

Hyundai and General Motors unexpectedly joined forces a year ago, signing a Memorandum of Understanding for potential collaboration. Last month, the Korean-American duo revealed plans to co-develop trucks, cars, and vans. One of the shared vehicles is a mid-size pickup developed by GM for Central and South America.

We’re now learning that a separate mid-size truck, developed in-house by Hyundai without GM ties, will be launched in North America before the end of the decade. Since the U.S.-bound truck is still a few years away, Hyundai is predictably coy on details.