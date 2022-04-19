Italian Pickpocket Lifts $320,000 Watch From F1 Driver Charles Leclerc

Agent009 submitted on 4/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:09:25 PM

Views : 132 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorsport.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to reports emerging out of Italy, the Monegasque was with friends, including his trainer Andrea Ferrari, in the Tuscan city of Viareggio on Easter Monday.

Around 10pm in the evening they were in the unlit Via Salvatori area when Leclerc was recognised by fans and stopped for photographs and autographs.

Amid a mini-scrum, as Leclerc's presence got the attention of more and more fans, a thief managed to snatch Leclerc's watch from his wrist and escaped before he had even noticed.


Read Article


Italian Pickpocket Lifts $320,000 Watch From F1 Driver Charles Leclerc

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)