Just A DONG SHOW? The Chinese CLONE The Cybertruck And It Goes OFF THE RAILS Just Like You Would Expect From Them

The Dong Feng Cybertruck clone at Auto China! It's like watching a toddler trying to copy Picasso's "Guernica" with crayons. Sure, it's got the basic shape of a Cybertruck, but it's as if the designers thought, "Hey, let's make a truck that looks like a rejected prop from a low-budget sci-fi movie!"



The lack of sharp edges makes it look like a Cybertruck that's been through a cosmic car wash and lost its edge (literally). It's like they're trying to make a statement: "We're not copying the Cybertruck, we're just... paying homage to it, with a few minor tweaks." Sure, those tweaks being the removal of everything that made the Cybertruck unique and interesting.



It's as if Dong Feng's design team looked at the Cybertruck and thought, "You know what this needs? More conventionality!" And so, they smoothed out the edges, added some generic features, and voila! You have a Cybertruck that's about as exciting as watching paint dry on a rainy day.



In conclusion, the Dong Feng Cybertruck clone is like a bad cover of a great song – it's got the basic structure, but all the soul and character have been stripped away. It's a testament to the fact that sometimes, imitation isn't the sincerest form of flattery – it's just a cheap knock-off. And THAT'S what they're MOST famous for...









Dong feng Cybertruck with no sharp edges ???? pic.twitter.com/csNiqCoEIJ — T ?? (@TeslaSg) April 28, 2024



