Kia EV3 Reveal Is Just On The Horizon

Kia gives everyone a glimpse of what the production-ready EV3 will be ahead of its global unveiling. It is the first teaser released by the carmaker that has started the final countdown before the global presentation of the entry-level model of its electric lineup.

The Kia EV3 will drop as the brand's new compact electric crossover. The teaser reveals geometric lines, similar to those of its siblings, proving that it belongs to the EV lineup, while showing a solid resemblance to the EV3 SUV Concept that Kia showcased six months ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show to preview the production-ready version.

The three teaser photos confirm that the EV3 will have narrow LED headlights, flanking a more rounded front end instead of the upright shape that the EV9 comes with, for instance.