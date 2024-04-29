Kim Kardashian Hasn't Been Seen Driving a Ferrari In Over A Decade - Was She Blacklisted?

Kim Kardashian was banned by Ferrari from ever buying a brand-new car for the rest of her life. This is the rumor that has been snowballing for ages. But is it really so? Let's dig in.

Kim Kardashian labels herself as a "car girl." She does have a garage that looks like a car show. A few Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, a Bentley Continental, and now, a Cybertruck are just a few of the models she owns and constantly drives herself.

She admitted that she enjoys driving and would totally dislike being chauffeured around. With such a fleet of luxury and sports cars, who can blame her?

But her relationship with Ferrari seems to have been a little tense for over a decade. The last time she was seen driving a Ferrari was in 2012. And it wasn't one that she had bought herself. It was a 458 Italia that she allegedly received from a Malaysian businessman.